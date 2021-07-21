Verizon reports beat-and-raise with strong broadband subscriptions

  • Verizon (NYSE:VZ) shares are up 1.3% pre-market after a second-quarter beat-and-raise with stronger than expected broadband subscribers.
  • Total consumer sales grew 11% on the year to $23.5B, primarily driven by the recovery of wireless equipment revenue to above pre-pandemic levels.
  • The telecom giant lost 62,000 pay TV customers during the quarter but added 92,000 broadband subscribers compared to a loss of 82,000 broadband users in the first quarter. The trailing 12-month total Fios net additions were the highest since 2015.
  • Broadband subscriptions received a boost from Verizon positioning itself as a key partner for streaming services. For example, Verizon broadband subscribers on unlimited plans get access to Disney's streaming service bundle.
  • Verizon Media, which contains Yahoo and AOL and was recently sold to Apollo Global Management for $5B, brought in $2.1B in revenue, up 50% on the year. Verizon will retain a 10% stake in the company once the sale is complete.
  • For the year, Verizon raises its profit forecast from $5-5.15 to $5.25-5.35, above the $5.14 consensus estimate. Wireless service revenue is expected to increase 3.5-4% on the year. Verizon expects capital spending of $17.5B-18.5B.
  • Speaking of streaming, Netflix reported earnings yesterday with a third-quarter subscriber growth forecast that fell short of analyst estimates.
