Gilat inks strategic agreement worth $5M+ with Pacific Dataport

  • Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) signed a strategic agreement estimated at $5M+ with Pacific Dataport for delivery of ubiquitous broadband coverage in Alaska.
  • Gilat's SkyEdge II-c, multi-service platform, for supporting the goal of PDI's Aurora Network to deliver a wide range of applications to the population of Alaska.
  • PDI expects to provide a true multiservice network that will serve the Alaska market with both fixed and mobility applications.
  • "Our multi-service platform is ideally suited to meet Aurora Network’s mission to create more business opportunities and improve the quality of life in the region," SVP Global Broadband Networks Michal Aharonov commented.
