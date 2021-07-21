Aflac partners with Denham Capital on sustainable infrastructure debt platform

Jul. 21, 2021

  • Aflac's (NYSE:AFL) asset management arm forms a partnership with Denham Capital and makes a $2B commitment to launch a new debt platform that will invest primarily in the senior debt of sustainable infrastructure projects.
  • Aflac Global Investments also commits $100M toward Denham's second dedicated equity fund to support the acquisition, enhancement and development of sustainable infrastructure assets.
  • The Aflac arm will also hold a non-controlling 24.9% minority equity interest in Denham Sustainable Infrastructure.
  • The partnership furthers Aflac Global Investment's growth strategy and aligns to its ESG objectives, "while creating value for Aflac and its stakeholders through strategic equity partnerships," Aflac says.
  • The companies expect the sustainable infrastructure market to become a $100T-$150T market by 2050.
  • Earlier this month, BlackRock addresses sustainable energy, infrastructure in its midyear 2021 outlook.
