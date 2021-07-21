Portage Fintech prices $240M IPO, trading starts today
Jul. 21, 2021 7:47 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Portage Fintech (PFTAU) priced its 24M units IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on Nasdaq and will trade under the symbol, "PFTAU" commencing trading today.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.6M units.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant; warrant holder entitled to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.5/share.
- Post the units commence trading, Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "PFTA" and "PFTAW," respectively.
- Offer is expected to close on July 23.
- Portage Fintech intends to target companies operating in industries that complement its team's background and capitalize on its ability to source and acquire businesses in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem.
- The company is led by Steve Freiberg in Chairman role who is: Former CEO of Etrade and Co-Chairman and CEO of Citigroup's Global Consumer Group, current Board Vice Chair of SoFi and Board Member of MasterCard.