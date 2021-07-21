Seagate Technology EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue

  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.00 beats by $0.12; GAAP EPS of $2.07 beats by $0.34.
  • Revenue of $3.01B (+19.4% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Revenue from mass capacity storage markets increased 29% year-over-year and represented 69% of FQ4 HDD revenue.
  • Cash flow from operations of $478 million and free cash flow of $354 million.
  • For FQ1, Seagate forecasts revenue of $3.1B plus or minus $150M with EPS of $2.20 plus or minus $0.15. Consensus estimates saw $2.96B in revenue and $1.88 EPS.
  • “Seagate delivered very strong June quarter results achieving the highest revenue in the last 6 years and the highest non-GAAP EPS in 9 years, which capped a fiscal 2021 in which we outperformed our expectations,” said Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief executive officer.
  • Press Release
