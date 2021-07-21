Embraer delivers 14 commercial and 20 executive jets in Q2, order backlog surged 12% Q/Q
Jul. 21, 2021 8:22 AM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- In Q2, Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) trades 1.9% higher premarket after it delivered 34 jets of which 14 were commercial aircraft and 20 were executive jets; this takes the 2021 total to 56.
- As of June 30, the firm order backlog totaled $15.9B (+12% from Q1 end).
- The current backlog includes the 30 E195-E2 aircraft firm order from Canada's Porter Airlines, which was initially reported as an undisclosed order on Apr.29.
- During Q2, Helvetic Airways, from Switzerland, received the first of four new E195-E2 aircraft; Helvetic ordered 12 E-Jets E2s to support its fleet renewal initiative while it also holds purchase rights for an additional 12 aircraft.
- Embraer completed the first conversion of a Legacy 450 to a Praetor 500 jet in Brazil, which was delivered to an undisclosed customer; with this, it has already converted a total of 20 Legacy 450s into Praetor 500s in Europe, North America, and now Brazil.