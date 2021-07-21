FDA puts Magenta's early-stage MGTA-117 leukemia trial on clinical hold

  • Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) has received a clinical hold letter from the U.S. FDA related to its Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MGTA-117 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
  • The FDA is requiring that Magenta develop an additional bioassay to be used in conjunction with the PK/PD model to inform dose escalation decisions in addition to safety monitoring.
  • Magenta has initiated the development of the bioassay and intends to work closely with the health regulator to determine the application of the bioassay for dose escalation.
  • "We expect to request a 'Type A' meeting in the coming weeks and, if successful in resolving this remaining issue, we would anticipate opening the study in Q4 2021," CEO Jason Gardner said.
  • Magenta ended Q2 2021 with more than $200M in cash, and anticipates being able to execute on its existing plans.
