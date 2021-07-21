State Street to acquire Mercatus; terms not disclosed
- State Street (NYSE:STT) enters an arrangement to acquire Mercatus, a premier front-and-middle-office solutions and data management provider for private market managers.
- The commercial terms weren't disclosed.
- Mercatus has operations in the U.S., U.K., and India, and manages more than $1 trillion invested capital across its global private markets client base.
- In conjunction, the company will launch its State Street AlphaSM for Private Markets solution. AlphaSM will allow institutional investors to completely manage the entire lifecycle of their infrastructure, private equity, real estate, private debt, and fund of funds investments through a fully integrated, digital front-to-back, single platform.
- The solution will also reach across key areas such as cloud-based asset management, deal management, ESG, investor relations and portfolio monitoring.
- The deal is supposed to be concluded in September.