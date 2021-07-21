AMC Entertainment adds chairman duties for CEO Adam Aron

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) names CEO Adam Aron as the chairman of the board.
  • Ambassador Philip Lader has been tapped to serve as the board's Lead Director.
  • Aron has served at AMC as CEO and President and as a member of the board of directors since January of 2016. Lader joined the board as an independent director in July of 2019.
  • The new appointments for Aron and Lader follow the expected resignations from the AMC Board of Lin Zhang and Mao Jun Zeng from China’s Wanda Group.
  • Wanda recently sold most of its AMC shares.
  • Shares of AMC are down 2.27% premarket to $42.11. AMC jumped more than 24% yesterday to cross over $40 again for the first time in more than a week.
