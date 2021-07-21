Preston Hollow Community Capital launches 10.5M shares IPO

  • Dallas-based Preston Hollow Community Capital (PHCC) launched an IPO of its Class A common stock post its S-1 filing; expected to be approved for NYSE listing under the symbol, "PHCC".
  • The company is offering 10.53M shares of Class A common stock at an initial price between $18 and $20 per share; underwriters granted the option to purchase up to 1.58M additional shares.
  • Offer size, closing and terms is not disclosed.
  • Preston Hollow Community Capital provides specialized impact financing solutions for projects of significant social and economic importance to local communities in the U.S.
