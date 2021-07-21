Motus GI refinances existing credit facility to support growth strategy
Jul. 21, 2021 8:31 AM ETMotus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS)MOTSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS) has successfully refinanced its debt and expanded its long-term credit facility by securing a new loan agreement with Kreos Capital VI LP for up to $12.0M, which replaces the previous term loan agreement with Silicon Valley Bank and removes the existing $10.0M minimum cash balance liquidity covenant.
- The new term loan agreement is split into three tranches, including a $5.0M term loan and a $4.0M convertible loan that were both funded on July 16, 2021. The third tranche is a $3.0M term loan option available to be drawn by the Company through December 31, 2021.
- The company intends to use the proceeds of the credit facility to refinance the Company’s existing indebtedness in the amount of ~$8.2M, and to enhance the Company’s product development and commercial growth plans, and for general corporate purposes.
- As part of the transaction, the Company also issued the lender a warrant to purchase 190,949 shares at an exercise price of $1.0474/share.
- The Company will make monthly cash interest-based payments on an implied annual interest rate of 7.75% on the convertible tranche through maturity until June 1, 2025.
- Shares are down 0.91% PM.