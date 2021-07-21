Kaltura to raise $150M in IPO after pricing at midpoint of range
Jul. 21, 2021 8:32 AM ETKaltura, Inc. (KLTR)KLTR, ZM, ONTFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Video communication software company Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) priced its IPO at $10/share, in the middle of a range of $9 to $11.
- Kaltura will have gross proceeds of $150M after selling 15M shares, according to a statement. The shares are expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the symbol "KLTR."
- The $10 price comes after the company had reduced its original range estimate to $9-$11 from $14-$16.
- Goldman Sachs and BofA are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering by the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company.
- Kaltura competitor On24 (NYSE:ONTF) went public in early February and currently has a market cap of $1.68B.
