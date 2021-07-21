Kaltura to raise $150M in IPO after pricing at midpoint of range

Jul. 21, 2021 8:32 AM ETKaltura, Inc. (KLTR)KLTR, ZM, ONTFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Businesswoman having a video call meeting with her team
Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Video communication software company Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) priced its IPO at $10/share, in the middle of a range of $9 to $11.
  • Kaltura will have gross proceeds of $150M after selling 15M shares, according to a statement. The shares are expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the symbol "KLTR."
  • The $10 price comes after the company had reduced its original range estimate to $9-$11 from $14-$16.
  • Goldman Sachs and BofA are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering by the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company.
  • Kaltura competitor On24 (NYSE:ONTF) went public in early February and currently has a market cap of $1.68B.
  • See SA contributor Donovan Jones's piece from late March entitled "Kaltura Readies $353 Million IPO Effort."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.