Sapiens partners with Munich Re to target commercial insurance market
Jul. 21, 2021 8:39 AM ETSapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS)SPNSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) partners with Munich Re, provider of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions.
- The partnership will offer technology-led consultancy and services to enable primary insurers to better serve the commercial insurance market in the UK, thereafter expanding to the Nordics and South Africa.
- "Together with Sapiens, Munich Re´s Global Consulting Business department will support insurers' efforts to implement and grow through the provision of expertise, assistance with product development across multiple lines of business and, where appropriate, reinsurance capacity. We intend to provide a series of practical steps for strategy enablement through a consultative approach. With our combined innovative strength, Munich Re and Sapiens have identified a common area of development and intend to play an active role with the insurer to solve their problems and participate in the results of the joint journey." said Gunther Rempel of Munich Re´s Global Consulting business advisory.