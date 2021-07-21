Dicerna posts interim results from early-stage belcesiran liver disease trial
Jul. 21, 2021 9:15 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)By: SA News Team
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) posts interim results from the four completed active-treatment dose cohorts (0.1, 1.0, 3.0 and 6.0 mg/kg) of its early-stage trial of belcesiran for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated liver disease (AATLD).
- Data showed dose-dependent reductions in serum alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) with administration of a single dose of belcesiran.
- The primary treatment evaluation period for the final dose cohort (12.0 mg/kg) of belcesiran in the Phase 1 trial is ongoing, the company said.
- Belcesiran was found to have an acceptable safety profile and was generally well tolerated.
- Dicerna plans to present additional results from all Phase 1 dose cohorts at an upcoming medical congress in 2021, subject to abstract acceptance.