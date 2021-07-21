Infrastructure and Energy gets Colorado wind farm construction contract
Jul. 21, 2021 9:32 AM ETInfrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA)IEABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) said it was awarded the Panorama Wind Farm contract in Colorado.
- Leeward Renewable Energy, a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, awarded the project to IEA Constructors, a subsidiary of IEA that manages utility-scale renewable energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects.
- IEA noted that the contract is for the construction of the 145 megawatt utility-scale wind farm in Weld County, Colorado. The company will self-perform all of the engineering, procurement and construction needs of the project.
- Construction of the Panorama Wind Farm will begin in July and is expected to be completed in December.
- “The Panorama Wind Farm will not only serve as an important source of job creation for Colorado, but also bring the state one step closer to achieving its goal of 100% clean energy generation by 2040,” said Chris Hanson, IEA’s executive vice president of Renewable Energy.
- Source: Press Release