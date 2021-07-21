Jazz Pharmaceuticals launches leukemia/lymphoma treatment Rylaze
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND -1.2%) partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +1.8%) has launched Rylaze for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) or lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL) in certain adult and pediatric patients.
- Under the terms of the license agreement with Jazz, Ligand is entitled to receive a $5M payment upon the first commercial sale following launch.
- Ligand is eligible to receive up to an additional $155.5M in milestone payments and tiered low to mid-single digit royalties based on worldwide net sales of any products resulting from the collaboration, including Rylaze.
- The U.S. FDA had approved Rylaze as part of chemo treatment for leukemia/ lymphoma, last month.