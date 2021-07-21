Knight-Swift drops after forecasting driver and truck part shortages
Jul. 21, 2021 10:32 AM ETKnight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)By: SA News Team
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX -4.0%) shares fell today despite the company achieving EPS of $0.92, beats by $0.10 and revenue of $1.31B, beats by $10M.
- The company updated its guidance for full-year adjusted EPS to $3.90 - $4.05 from $3.45 - $3.60. This was expected and accounts for Knight-Swift's recent acquisitions of UTXL inc. and AAA Cooper Transportation.
- The company expects increased demand over the back-half of 2021, but predicts that it will struggle to increase capacity in order to meet the demand due to driver shortages and tractor build part shortages.
- Inflationary pressures from rising labor and fuel costs are also expected.
- We are "excited about our plans already underway to drive further growth, meaningful returns, and less cyclicality in the future," said CEO Dave Jackson.
