Knight-Swift drops after forecasting driver and truck part shortages

  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX -4.0%) shares fell today despite the company achieving EPS of $0.92, beats by $0.10 and revenue of $1.31B, beats by $10M.
  • The company updated its guidance for full-year adjusted EPS to $3.90 - $4.05 from $3.45 - $3.60. This was expected and accounts for Knight-Swift's recent acquisitions of UTXL inc. and AAA Cooper Transportation.
  • The company expects increased demand over the back-half of 2021, but predicts that it will struggle to increase capacity in order to meet the demand due to driver shortages and tractor build part shortages.
  • Inflationary pressures from rising labor and fuel costs are also expected.
  • We are "excited about our plans already underway to drive further growth, meaningful returns, and less cyclicality in the future," said CEO Dave Jackson.
  • Read about other stocks that could see price jumps or falls here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.