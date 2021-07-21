National Grid JV gets $150M financing for U.S. renewable energy projects
Jul. 21, 2021 10:30 AM ETNational Grid plc (NGG)NGGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- National Grid (NGG +0.4%) says its Emerald Energy Venture joint venture secured a $150M portfolio revolving facility, with a potential increase to $250M beginning next year, to support the growth of its renewable energy portfolio in the U.S.
- National Grid says the new financing will support part of the construction of a mix of solar, battery storage and wind projects being developed by its competitive renewable energy arm.
- The company expects the facility will help fund part of the construction of 1.05 GW of clean energy generation capacity, enough to avoid more than 1.6M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide.
- The U.K. government reportedly plans to strip National Grid of its responsibility for running the country's electricity system in favor of a new independent body.