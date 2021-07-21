Novartis flat despite Q2 earnings beat as CEO sees $10B market for novel cancer therapy

Jul. 21, 2021 10:45 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)NVSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Novartis Basel
Kannan D/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Novartis (NVS -0.7%) shares are flat in morning trading despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 2021 financial results that beat on both income and revenue.
  • The Swiss drugmaker maintained its 2021 guidance.
  • Revenue for the quarter was $12.96B, a 14.2% increase over the prior-year period.
  • Q2 net income was $2.9B, a 55% increase from the year-ago period.
  • Novartis said that while demand is starting to return to pre-COVID-19 levels in most therapeutic areas and countries, its oncology and generics business is still feeling a slight impact in certain geographies.
  • In an interview with the Financial Times, CEO Vas Narasimhan said Novartis wants to be first to market with novel radioligand therapies, a new kind of cancer treatment.
  • The exec believes that radioligand therapies could be a potential $10B market.
  • Last month, Novartis was awarded Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for Lu-PSMA-617, a radioligand therapy under investigation for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
