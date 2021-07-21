TRxADE soars 38% over telemedicine service distribution deal
Jul. 21, 2021 10:36 AM ETTRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS)MEDSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- TRxADE Health (MEDS +38.8%) said Bonum Health, a Digital Healthcare business subsidiary, signed a telemedicine service distribution deal with Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket and Fresco y Más grocery stores in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia and Mississippi.
- Bonum Health will provide affordable telemedicine services and prescription discount savings to the patients of Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Más retail stores and pharmacies through its signature mobile health services application and prescriber program.
- "Our healthcare platform, medical providers, proprietary AI tools and resources not only offer fast and easy access to "live" virtual interactions with Board-Certified Medical Providers, but Winn-Dixie patients can also receive up to 80% savings on prescriptions," said Bonum Health President Ashton Maaraba.
- Source: Press Release