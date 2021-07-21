TRxADE soars 38% over telemedicine service distribution deal

Jul. 21, 2021 10:36 AM ETTRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS)MEDSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • TRxADE Health (MEDS +38.8%) said Bonum Health, a Digital Healthcare business subsidiary, signed a telemedicine service distribution deal with Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket and Fresco y Más grocery stores in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia and Mississippi.
  • Bonum Health will provide affordable telemedicine services and prescription discount savings to the patients of Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Más retail stores and pharmacies through its signature mobile health services application and prescriber program.
  • "Our healthcare platform, medical providers, proprietary AI tools and resources not only offer fast and easy access to "live" virtual interactions with Board-Certified Medical Providers, but Winn-Dixie patients can also receive up to 80% savings on prescriptions," said Bonum Health President Ashton Maaraba.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.