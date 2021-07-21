Citizens Financial launches Green Deposits for corporate clients
Jul. 21, 2021 11:39 AM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)CFGBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In another sign of the demand for ESG investing, Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) launches its Green Deposits program, which enables corporate clients to direct their cash reserves toward socially responsible investments like renewable energy, green transport, sustainable food and agriculture, and waste reduction.
- As part of its own commitment to the environment and opportunities presented by climate change. Citizens provides equity investments through Citizens Asset Finance and has participated in the funding of eight U.S. wind farm projects since mid-2015, with investments totaling ~$403M at the end of 2020.
- It has also adopted targets to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions including 30% by 2025 and 50% by 2035, based on its 2016 baseline, to support international goals to limit global temperature rise.
- Shares of Citizens gain 3.3% in late morning trading.
- See Citizens' 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report.
- Previously (July 20), Citizens EPS beats by $0.33, misses on revenue, and it declared $0.39 dividend.