Is JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon worth it? A brief look at the bank's metrics

Jul. 21, 2021

House Financial Services Committee Holds Hearing On Keeping Megabanks Accountable
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images News

  • With JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.8%) awarding Jamie Dimon 1.5M of options in the form of stock appreciation rights, citing his long-term stewardship of the firm, let's take a look at some of the bank's metrics and how they compare with its peers — Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.
  • Keep in mind that the special award comes on top of Dimon's regular pay package. His 2020 compensation of $31.5M was unchanged from 2019.
  • In the past 10 years, JPM's total return of 380% is only exceeded by that of Morgan Stanley, which notched a 411% increase during that period.
  • In terms of profitability, JPM's net income margin of 37.2% beats all of them. Return on equity, at 17.36% is only surpassed by Goldman's 20.92%.
  • On growth metrics, five-year revenue CAGR of 7.99% comes in third out of the five banks after Goldman's 14.21% and Morgan Stanley's 11.38%.
  • JPM's three-year diluted EPS CAGR of 26.06% only lags Goldman's at 63.22%.
  • SA's Quant rating, though, is Neutral, assigning poor grades on Value, Growth and Profitability, while the average Wall Street rating is Bullish (11 Very Bullish, 6 Bullish, 8 Neutral, 2 Very Bearish).
  • Among Diversified Banks with market cap over $5B, JPMorgan ranks eighth according to SA's stock screener by Quant rating; Citi tops the chart.
