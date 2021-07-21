Studio City International jumps 47%, was halted for volatility
Jul. 21, 2021 11:26 AM ETStudio City International Holdings Limited (MSC)MSC, MLCOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Macau casino operator Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) soared 49% on new apparent news and was halted at one point for volatility by Nasdaq.
- Yesterday, Studio City said it would release its Q2 results on July 27.
- Studio City was spun off from Macau casino operator Melco Resorts in 2018. JPMorgan yesterday said channel checks indicate a pick-up in demand in Macau is starting. "Our checks suggest upbeat summer holidays, with encouraging feedback on the level of player inquiry and booking," updates the firm.
- Studio City didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha request for comment sent after normal business hours.
- Last week, Macau revenue forecast to rebound in July as travel restrictions ease.