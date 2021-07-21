Studio City International jumps 47%, was halted for volatility

Night skyline of Macau viewed from the water
SeanPavonePhoto/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.