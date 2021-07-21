Data demonstrates sustained benefit of BioMarin hemophilia drug over five years
Jul. 21, 2021 11:47 AM ETBioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments
- New data released by BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN +0.2%) shows that a single dose of its experimental gene therapy, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, in a 6e13 vg/kg dose phase 1/2 cohort with a mean follow-up of 5.1 years led to mean reduction in annualized bleeding rate ("ABR") by 95%.
- Bleeding episodes went from 6.3 (median 16.5) at baseline to 0.8 (median 0.0) bleeding episodes per year in patients with hemophilia A.
- In the 4e13 vg/kg dose cohort of the same study with a mean follow-up of 4.2 years, valoctocogene roxaparvovec reduced mean ABR by 92% from 12.2 (median 8.0) at baseline to 1.0 (median 0.5) bleeding episodes per year.
- On Monday, BioMarin released phase 3 data on valoctocogene roxaparvovec showing it was superior to Factor VIII prophylaxis.