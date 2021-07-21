Finicity and Green Dot announce secure data access agreement
Jul. 21, 2021 11:47 AM ETGreen Dot Corporation (GDOT)GDOTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Fincity, a Mastercard company and leading provider of open banking solutions, signs a data access agreement with Green Dot (GDOT +0.5%) to deliver more accessible, seamless and secure money management to customers.
- The Finicity direct API experience will first be available through Green Dot’s flagship digital bank GO2bank.
- "The company is a big proponent of client empowerment, giving their banking clients the control to utilize their financial data to benefit them. This aligns well with Finicity’s mission to bring greater transparency to consumers to improve financial health and inclusion.” said Steve Smith, CEO of Finicity.
- SA Contributor comments: 'Green Dot: A Good Setup For 2022 And Beyond'