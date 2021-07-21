Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq remain higher as yields surge again
Jul. 21, 2021 11:56 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)XLV, XLU, XLB, XLF, XLE, SP500, DJIBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The performance among the major averages has evened out, with the Dow (DJI) +0.7% coming off its highs, the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.5% making up ground and the S&P (SP500) +0.6% in the middle.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is jumping again, up 8 basis points to 1.29%. That's now 17 basis points above the low hit in the previous session.
- Seven out of 11 S&P sectors are higher, with investors turning their back on the defensives.
- Cylicals lead, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) up more than 3.5% and WTI crude back above $70 per barrel. Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) and Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) are following.
- "Over the past year, two of the top-performing major asset classes have been Commodities and stocks," writes John LaForge, head of real asset strategy at Wells Fargo. "Some see this as a reasonable and regular connection, the thought being that stocks and Commodities have the most to gain as the global economy perks up."
- "We agree that there can be an economic connection here, but it typically has only lasted for a short time," LaForge says. "Over the long term, Commodities and stocks have often run in different directions."
- "Note that when stocks have been in a bear market, Commodities have often - but not always - been in a bull market."
- Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) are at the worst performing sectors.
- The megacaps are split, with Facebook the best performer and Apple the biggest decliner.
- Bitcoin is rallying back to close to $32K with the 'B' Word conference, featuting Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and Cathie Wood starting soon.