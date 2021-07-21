Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq remain higher as yields surge again

Jul. 21, 2021 11:56 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)XLV, XLU, XLB, XLF, XLE, SP500, DJIBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor2 Comments

Wall Street-Street Sign
P_Wei/E+ via Getty Images

  • The performance among the major averages has evened out, with the Dow (DJI) +0.7% coming off its highs, the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.5% making up ground and the S&P (SP500) +0.6% in the middle.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is jumping again, up 8 basis points to 1.29%. That's now 17 basis points above the low hit in the previous session.
  • Seven out of 11 S&P sectors are higher, with investors turning their back on the defensives.
  • Cylicals lead, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) up more than 3.5% and WTI crude back above $70 per barrel. Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) and Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) are following.
  • "Over the past year, two of the top-performing major asset classes have been Commodities and stocks," writes John LaForge, head of real asset strategy at Wells Fargo. "Some see this as a reasonable and regular connection, the thought being that stocks and Commodities have the most to gain as the global economy perks up."
  • "We agree that there can be an economic connection here, but it typically has only lasted for a short time," LaForge says. "Over the long term, Commodities and stocks have often run in different directions."
  • "Note that when stocks have been in a bear market, Commodities have often - but not always - been in a bull market."

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.