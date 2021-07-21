SoftBank backed e-commerce platform VTEX opened at $25.10, above the IPO price of $19

Jul. 21, 2021 12:04 PM ETVTEX (VTEX)VTEXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) opened at $25.10, +32.1% above the IPO price.
  • At this price, the company was valued at $4.70B.
  • The company issued 19M shares at $19/share, above the expected range of $15 to $17.
  • An entity affiliated with Tiger Global Management had indicated an interest in purchasing up to $50M in shares at the offering price.
  • VTEX operates a business-to-consumer e-commerce platform to enterprise customers that natively combines commerce, order management, and marketplace functionality.
  • As of March 31, 2021, VTEX had more than 2,000 customers and over 2,500 active stores across 32 countries.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.