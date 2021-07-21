SoftBank backed e-commerce platform VTEX opened at $25.10, above the IPO price of $19
Jul. 21, 2021 12:04 PM ETVTEX (VTEX)VTEXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) opened at $25.10, +32.1% above the IPO price.
- At this price, the company was valued at $4.70B.
- The company issued 19M shares at $19/share, above the expected range of $15 to $17.
- An entity affiliated with Tiger Global Management had indicated an interest in purchasing up to $50M in shares at the offering price.
- VTEX operates a business-to-consumer e-commerce platform to enterprise customers that natively combines commerce, order management, and marketplace functionality.
- As of March 31, 2021, VTEX had more than 2,000 customers and over 2,500 active stores across 32 countries.