SigmaTron rallies on merger agreement with pet tech company, Wagz
Jul. 21, 2021 12:11 PM ETSigmaTron International, Inc. (SGMA)SGMABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SigmaTron International (SGMA +26.3%) and privately held pet technology company, Wagz executed a definitive agreement and plan of merger.
- Under the agreement, SigmaTron would issue 2.44M shares to Wagz shareholders leading to Wagz stockholders owning up to ~28% of SigmaTron.
- Deal is expected to close by September 2021.
- The pandemic has increased pet ownership worldwide, creating greater opportunities for the products that fall under the Wagz strategic vision.
- Wagz expects to launch the Wagz Freedom Smart Dog Collar shortly, which will be manufactured by SigmaTron.