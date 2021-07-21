SigmaTron rallies on merger agreement with pet tech company, Wagz

  • SigmaTron International (SGMA +26.3%) and privately held pet technology company, Wagz executed a definitive agreement and plan of merger.
  • Under the agreement, SigmaTron would issue 2.44M shares to Wagz shareholders leading to Wagz stockholders owning up to ~28% of SigmaTron.
  • Deal is expected to close by September 2021.
  • The pandemic has increased pet ownership worldwide, creating greater opportunities for the products that fall under the Wagz strategic vision.
  • Wagz expects to launch the Wagz Freedom Smart Dog Collar shortly, which will be manufactured by SigmaTron.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.