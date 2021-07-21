Celanese Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 21, 2021 5:35 PM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)CEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Celanese (NYSE:CE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.45 (+242.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.93B (+61.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.