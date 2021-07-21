Vicor Q2 Earnings Preview
Jul. 21, 2021 5:35 PM ETVicor Corporation (VICR)VICRBy: SA News Team
- Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+433.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $93.98M (+32.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VICR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.