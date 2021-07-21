BofA initiates Relay with a buy citing precision oncology, platform; sees ~46% upside
Jul. 21, 2021 1:20 PM ETRelay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- BofA Securities has initiated a buy rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics (RLAY -0.3%) and a $50 price target (~46% upside).
- Analyst Jason Gerberry writes that the company's protein motion-based platform, Dynamo, addresses "shortcomings of drugs for validated therapeutic areas."
- The company's focus on validated targets also reduces translation risk.
- Relay's two most advanced candidates, RLY-1971 and RLY-4008, are both in phase 1 for solid tumors.
- Gerberry believes RLY-4008 could have peak sales of $1B.
- He adds that RLY-PIK3CAi, currently in the preclinical stage, could potentially be Relay's largest opportunity, and anticipates the start of IND-enabling studies this year.