SmileDirectClub nears session highs after CNBC commentator pitch
Jul. 21, 2021 12:58 PM ETSmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) rose 7.1% helped by a pitch from a regular commentator on CNBC.
- CNBC's Jon Najarian highlighted the August 7.50 call volume and said he loves the upside potential for the stock after the stock hit $15 in January.
- "I joined that and I'll probably be in this one into September or further out into the future," Najarian said on the network.
- Najarian owns SDC options.
- SDC short interest 27% of float.
- Yesterday, SmileDirectClub wins Appeals Court ruling in case with Georgia Board of Dentistry.