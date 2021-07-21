SELLAS rated new overweight at Cantor noting the potential of blood cancer therapy

Cancer cells
Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cantor Fitzgerald has initiated the coverage of SELLAS Life Sciences (SLS +8.3%) with an overweight rating as the firm cites a compelling risk-reward profile ahead of the company’s interim data for its lead candidate galinpepimut-S (GPS).
  • Giving an update in May, SELLAS said the patient recruitment is underway in the U.S. for Phase 3 REGAL study of GPS for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
  • With interim data and top-line data from the trial expected in H1 2022 and 2022, respectively, the analysts expect the commercialization of the therapy in 2023, subject to positive trial results.
  • Considering a niche segment of AML patients, the firm projects $200M of peak sales for GPS initially, before the drug is indicated for a broader set of AML patients as well as for additional indications in combination with other treatments.
  • Cantor has set an $18.00 per share price target for SELLAS to imply a premium of ~109.3%.
  • In June, SELLAS updated its Phase 1 data for GPS combined with Opdivo in a mesothelioma study.
