SELLAS rated new overweight at Cantor noting the potential of blood cancer therapy
Jul. 21, 2021 1:11 PM ETSELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS)SLSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Cantor Fitzgerald has initiated the coverage of SELLAS Life Sciences (SLS +8.3%) with an overweight rating as the firm cites a compelling risk-reward profile ahead of the company’s interim data for its lead candidate galinpepimut-S (GPS).
- Giving an update in May, SELLAS said the patient recruitment is underway in the U.S. for Phase 3 REGAL study of GPS for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- With interim data and top-line data from the trial expected in H1 2022 and 2022, respectively, the analysts expect the commercialization of the therapy in 2023, subject to positive trial results.
- Considering a niche segment of AML patients, the firm projects $200M of peak sales for GPS initially, before the drug is indicated for a broader set of AML patients as well as for additional indications in combination with other treatments.
- Cantor has set an $18.00 per share price target for SELLAS to imply a premium of ~109.3%.
- In June, SELLAS updated its Phase 1 data for GPS combined with Opdivo in a mesothelioma study.