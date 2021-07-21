Blackstone Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (+79.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.92B (+73.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Analyst expect assets under management estimate $665.88B.
- The company's stock rose +3.30% on April 22, the day of its Q1 earnings release.
- Notable deals include: Blackstone agreed to acquire a 9.9% equity stake in American International Group's Life & Retirement business for $2.2B in cash.
- The company is also acquiring Sphera for $1.4B to bolster ESG investments; and Home Partners of America in $6B deal.
