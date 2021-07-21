Sonoco Products Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 21, 2021 1:20 PM ETSonoco Products Company (SON)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (+8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SON has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.