Fifth Third Bancorp Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Jul. 21, 2021 1:55 PM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB)FITBBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+170.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.95B (+5.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, FITB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Fifth Third Bancorp: Subdued Credit Costs To Lift Earnings But Stock Is Too Expensive.
  • Analysts expect common equity Tier 1 ratio estimate 10.3% (range 9.75% to 10.6%), while net interest margin estimate 2.6% (range 2.54% to 2.63%).
  • Net charge-offs estimate $72.3M, while provision for credit losses estimate $25.8M (range recovery $40M to provision $72M), according to analysts expectations.
  • The company's stock declined -3.78% on April 20, the day of its Q1 earnings release.
  • In June the company announced that it was acquiring healthcare banking platform Provide.
