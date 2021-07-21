Fifth Third Bancorp Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 21, 2021 1:55 PM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB)FITBBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+170.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.95B (+5.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FITB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Fifth Third Bancorp: Subdued Credit Costs To Lift Earnings But Stock Is Too Expensive.
- Analysts expect common equity Tier 1 ratio estimate 10.3% (range 9.75% to 10.6%), while net interest margin estimate 2.6% (range 2.54% to 2.63%).
- Net charge-offs estimate $72.3M, while provision for credit losses estimate $25.8M (range recovery $40M to provision $72M), according to analysts expectations.
- The company's stock declined -3.78% on April 20, the day of its Q1 earnings release.
- In June the company announced that it was acquiring healthcare banking platform Provide.