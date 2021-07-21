Domino's Pizza Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 21, 2021 1:28 PM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.88 (-3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $971.99M (+5.6% Y/Y).
- The results would be first after CFO's Stuart Levy exit, who resigned from the company to pursue other opportunities in May.
- Over the last 2 years, DPZ has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Restaurant sales outperform 2019 levels by a wide margin