Abbott Laboratories Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 21, 2021 1:48 PM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: SA News Team
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+78.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.67B (+31.9% Y/Y).
- Adjusted gross margin estimate is 56.1%.
- Over the last 2 years, ABT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Stephen Simpson, last month, opined that "with the pandemic receding, Abbott should see volumes pick up in other businesses".
- The company's shares, which have gained more than 8% YTD, fell ~3% premarket in reaction to Q1 topline and FY forecast numbers that missed estimates during its quarterly results on April 20.