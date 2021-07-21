Genuine Parts Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 21, 2021 1:31 PM ETGenuine Parts Company (GPC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.54 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.34B (+13.6% Y/Y).
- The company raised its full-year 2021 outlook in after reporting beat on both lines in its Q1 earnings report.
- Over the last 2 years, GPC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.