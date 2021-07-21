Trinity Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 21, 2021 1:34 PM ETTrinity Industries, Inc. (TRN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Trinity (NYSE:TRN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (+350.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $449.95M (-11.6% Y/Y).
- The company expects a operating cash flows in the range of $625M to $675M for FY2021.
- Over the last 2 years, TRN has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.