Snap Q2 2021 Earnings: AR in spotlight, DAUs seen growing
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+88.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $846.57M (+86.4% Y/Y).
- Adj. EBITDA is seen at $1.72M while negative free cash flow estimated at $53.4M.
- Daily active users is pegged at 290.6M (compared to 280M in Q1) while average revenue per user estimated at $2.92.
- Jus prior to earnings release, the company acquired 3D & augmented reality commerce solutions provider Vertebrae; it also partnered with luxury ecommerce site Verishop.
- Investors would be keen to know the company's push into AR ecommerce as it is trying its hands on the same since 2018 which is a huge differentiating factor against its other social competitors.
- Over the last 2 years, SNAP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 5 downward.