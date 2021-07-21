Snap Q2 2021 Earnings: AR in spotlight, DAUs seen growing

Jul. 21, 2021 1:53 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+88.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $846.57M (+86.4% Y/Y).
  • Adj. EBITDA is seen at $1.72M while negative free cash flow estimated at $53.4M.
  • Daily active users is pegged at 290.6M (compared to 280M in Q1) while average revenue per user estimated at $2.92.
  • Jus prior to earnings release, the company acquired 3D & augmented reality commerce solutions provider Vertebrae; it also partnered with luxury ecommerce site Verishop.
  • Investors would be keen to know the company's push into AR ecommerce as it is trying its hands on the same since 2018 which is a huge differentiating factor against its other social competitors.
  • Over the last 2 years, SNAP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 5 downward.
