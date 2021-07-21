Chart Industries Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Jul. 21, 2021 1:57 PM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)GTLSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+25.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $320.01M (+3.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, GTLS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.