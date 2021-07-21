Chart Industries Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 21, 2021 1:57 PM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)GTLSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+25.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $320.01M (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GTLS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.