American Airlines Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 21, 2021 2:26 PM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)UAL, DALBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.72 (+78.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.48B vs. $1.62B year ago.
- Analysts expects load factor to be 72.1%.
- Peers' on watch: United Airlines' (NASDAQ:UAL) CEO Scott Kirby said that "everything seems right on track" for 2022 and beyond after gaining ground on earnings beat for Q2 result was not as bad as analysts had feared. Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) moved up +2% in pre-market trading after posting Q2 beat on domestic leisure travel recovering to 2019 levels.
- Last week, the airline has cancelled leave for ~3,300 flight attendants and intends to hire 800 new flight attendants by March 2022 to meet rising customer demand.
- The airline also reported preliminary revenue, better than anticipated on strong leisure demand.
- Over the last 2 years, AAL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.