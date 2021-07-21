Union Pacific Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 21, 2021 2:05 PM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)UNPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.54 (+52.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.38B (+26.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects Adjusted operating ratio of 55.8%
- Over the last 1 year, UNP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- During the quarter, the company launched $2B accelerated shares buyback program.