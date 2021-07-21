FirstEnergy Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
- FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.64B (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- "The analysis shows that even though FE features an attractive valuation and reasonable profitability relative to the sector and its peers, but its safety is a concern", writes Envision Research in latest article.
- Carl Icahn had bought 19M of FirstEnergy shares, or about a 3.5% of its shares outstanding.
- The SA Quant rating on FirstEnergy is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
- Shares +23% YTD.