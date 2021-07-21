FirstEnergy Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.64B (+4.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, FE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • "The analysis shows that even though FE features an attractive valuation and reasonable profitability relative to the sector and its peers, but its safety is a concern", writes Envision Research in latest article.
  • Carl Icahn had bought 19M of FirstEnergy shares, or about a 3.5% of its shares outstanding.
  • The SA Quant rating on FirstEnergy is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
  • Shares +23% YTD.
