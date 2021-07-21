Current 'frothy' market requires 'elevated' trading activity - Upslope Capital Management
Jul. 21, 2021 2:27 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor3 Comments
- George Livadas, portfolio manager at Upslope Capital Management, said in a fund letter that the "frothy" nature of the current market requires an "elevated" level of trading activity.
- He characterized the current trading conditions as marked by a "catalog" of "market absurdities." As examples, Livadas specifically cited "SPACs, heavily shorted stocks and small-caps touted on social media."
- The Upslope portfolio manager argued that the lesson of 2020 was to avoid "being overly patient and not demanding enough" of the fund's long portfolio. He said he planned to learn from that mistake as he reviewed his strategy for the remainder of 2021.
- "I am trying to be more conscientious of when elevated activity may be warranted. Year-to-date, more has been warranted," he said in a fund letter released this week.
- As to when markets would return to more normal conditions, Livadas suggested that such a prediction would be difficult to make.
- "Markets are frothy and will continue to be so until they’re not," he said.
