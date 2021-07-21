Skechers Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 21, 2021 5:35 PM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Skechers (NYSE:SKX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 vs. -$0.48 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.48B vs. $729.5M year ago.
- Analysts expects gross margin rate of 49.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, SKX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's guidance for Q2 includes revenue expectations of revenue of $1.45B to $1.50B and EPS of $0.40 to $0.50.