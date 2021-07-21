Carlisle Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 21, 2021 5:35 PM ETCarlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Carlisle (NYSE:CSL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.22 (+63.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (+13.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CSL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.