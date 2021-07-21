Can Dow's Q2 performance maintain positive momentum?

Jul. 21, 2021 2:46 PM ETDow Inc. (DOW)DOWBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Dow (NYSE:DOW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.35 vs -$0.26 in 2Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.69B (+51.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, DOW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Earlier in July, Dow took a beating after Bank of America downgraded shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $68 price target, trimmed from $71, saying "the top is near" in polyethylene markets.
  • The company's stocks were down 6% on April 22, when it reported its Q1 results.
