Can Dow's Q2 performance maintain positive momentum?
Jul. 21, 2021 2:46 PM ETDow Inc. (DOW)DOWBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Dow (NYSE:DOW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.35 vs -$0.26 in 2Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.69B (+51.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DOW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Earlier in July, Dow took a beating after Bank of America downgraded shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $68 price target, trimmed from $71, saying "the top is near" in polyethylene markets.
- The company's stocks were down 6% on April 22, when it reported its Q1 results.