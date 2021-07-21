First American Financial Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 21, 2021 2:35 PM ETFirst American Financial Corporation (FAF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 (+61.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.87B (+16.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FAF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.